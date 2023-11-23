MIP unveils $455M project to boost container capacity – EMH2

November 23, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Mersin International Port Management Inc. (MIP), a joint venture between PSA International, Akfen and IFM, launched its $455 million East Med Hub 2 (EMH2) Project last week.

MIP photo

The ceremony was graced by the attendance of Mersin Governor, Ali Hamza Pehlivan, and Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Küçük, Commander of the Mediterranean and Regional Garrison Commander Rear Admiral, Murat Fırat, Singapore Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, Kok Li Peng, MIP Chairman, Flemming Dalgaard, city protocol, sector representatives and company executives.

According to an official statement, EMH2 will significantly expand MIP’s terminal in Mersin by increasing its capacity from 2.6 million TEU to 3.6 million TEU.

The quay will be extended by 380 metres to a total length of 880 metres, with a draft of 18 metres.

The company said that this will allow MIP to handle two Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULVCs) of up to 400 metres simultaneously.

MIP added that they plan to complete the first phase of EMH2 by the first quarter of 2025 and finish the project by the end of the first quarter 2026.

The project also includes the purchase of eight new automated rail mounted gantry cranes (aRMGs) and four additional ship-to-shore cranes.