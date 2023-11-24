EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Maintenance dredging at Tanjung Perak Port

November 24, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Samudera Atlantis International (SAI), a dredging company with scope of activities across the entire Indonesian waters, has just released this amazing video about its maintenance dredging work at Tanjung Perak Port.

Port of Tanjung Perak is the second busiest sea port in Indonesia, located at Surabaya, East Java. It is the main port for the eastern part of the island of Java.

The port is accessed from the North through the Madura Strait, a 25 mile long, 100m wide and a channel between East Java and Madura Island.

Because of its strategic position and the existence of surrounding advantageous hinterlands, the port constitutes the center of inter-island shipping for Eastern Indonesia