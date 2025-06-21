Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: USACE reveals name of its new hopper dredger

EXCLUSIVE: USACE reveals name of its new hopper dredger

Dredging
June 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Philadelphia District has just announced the name for the new medium class hopper dredge under construction – The Donnelly.

photo courtesy of USACE

The vessel is named in honor of the late Ray Donnelly who served as our Resource Management Chief for many years. Like Ray, we expect the new dredge will have a lasting impact on our Civil Works mission,” said USACE.

photo courtesy of USACE

This new dredger is going to play a critical role in helping us deliver our navigation mission, which enables maritime commerce to flow on our nation’s waterways. This strengthens our economy and supports our national security,” added USACE North Atlantic Division Regional Business Director, John Primavera.

“USACE hasn’t built a deep draft hopper dredger in about 45 years. We’re proud to recognize this milestone and look forward to continued partnership with the shipbuilding industry and progressing on the construction of this vital ship.”

This highly automated vessel is undergoing construction at Eastern Shipbuilding Group’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Also, the vessel will replace the 57-year-old Dredge McFARLAND, based in the Corps’ Philadelphia District.

New dredger specifications:

  • Length: 320’,
  • Beam: 72’,
  • Hull depth: 28’,
  • Draft (hopper empty): 11’3”,
  • Draft (hopper full): 25’6”,
  • Maximum hopper capacity: 6000 yd3,
  • Maximum dredge depth with suction tube at 45 degrees: 65’.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles