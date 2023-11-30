Creating sand causeway in Bahrain by Boskalis

November 30, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







Boskalis and Bahrain have been closely linked since the early 1980s. The company has participated in almost every medium and large land reclamation project in the kingdom since that period.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

The result: Boskalis dredging vessels have been continuously active in Bahrain for some forty years. An important role in that long-term relationship is played by the trailing suction hopper dredger Coastway, which has been active in the region for almost twenty years.

Since the turn of the century, the vessel has been involved in more than twenty projects in the kingdom. A prime example of one of these projects is the construction of a large sand causeway for a five-kilometer-long, six-lane highway in Busaiteen.

The work involved the construction of a large sand causeway for a five-kilometer-long, six-lane motorway.

To learn more about this impressive project and see the Coastway in action, please click HERE.