Back to overview
Home Dredging Today TSHDs Causeway, Freeway and Shoalway protect the Dutch coastline

TSHDs Causeway, Freeway and Shoalway protect the Dutch coastline

Dredging
April 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Three Boskalis sister dredgers, the Causeway, Freeway and Shoalway, are currently working closely together at the Dutch coastline.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

By pumping the sand through the large nozzle on the vessels’ bow, the three trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) are ‘rainbowing’.

This is a method of dredging that has become one of our signature moves off the Dutch coast. Recently, we have carried out such dredging activities in the provinces of Zeeland and North Holland, and we have just started work to strengthen part of the coastline of the Wadden Island of Ameland,” Boskalis said.

The low-lying Netherlands has been protecting itself against the water for a long time.

With rising sea levels and more extreme weather, coastal defense is more important than ever.

According to Boskalis, that is why they work year-round on various beach replenishment projects, with the aim of strengthening the Dutch coastline and thus protecting the many tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the hinterland.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles