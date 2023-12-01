HMAS Coonawarra dredging campaign starting next week

Back to overview
December 1, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Northern Territory Government of Australia has presented update to the port users regarding the upcoming HMAS Coonawarra Dredging Campaign – Darwin Harbour.

Photo courtesy of the Royal Australian Navy

According to the notification, Duratec Australia / HALL Contracting are to conduct dredging operations within HMAS Coonawarra harbour.

The aim of the project is to provide all-tide navigation access at the HMAS Coonawarra basin for new, deeper draft Australian naval vessels.

Dredged material removed by a cutter suction dredge (soft clay) will be discharged to Darwin Harbour at a location approximately 300m southwest of the dredge areas.

The rock material removed by backhoe dredge will be transported on barges to the East Arm Wharf ponds for land-based disposal.

Dredging operations will take place from 5 December 2023 till April 2024, during daylight hours only (0630 am-1800 pm Monday to Saturday) with no dredging on Sundays or public holidays.

