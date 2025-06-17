Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on Brownsville PUB dredging operations (VIDEO)

Spotlight on Brownsville PUB dredging operations (VIDEO)

Dredging
June 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (PUB) has just released a very interesting video about their dredging operations in resacas.

photo courtesy of Brownsville PUB

The BPUB Resaca Restoration Program, in collaboration with the City of Brownsville, aims to restore the vital resaca systems.

With over 50 miles of resaca and an estimated 4,045,000 cubic yards of resaca sediment to be removed within the city’s resacas, Resaca Restoration work continues diligently, said PUB.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles