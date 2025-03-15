UKAS eyes 2026 completion for Kuala Baram dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
March 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Unit Komunikasi Awam Sarawak (UKAS) said that the Kuala Baram Delta Miri dredging project will be completed by the end of 2026 – significantly ahead of schedule compared to the original completion date of March 2027.

photo courtesy of UKAS

Sarawak Transport Minister, Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, said that tis capital development project involves a significant amount of dredging work and the construction of two large dikes.

Also, the program aims to make Kuala Baram a strategic location for the development of a deep-sea port in the future.

The project is progressing smoothly and is now at 5 percent. Joint venture contractors Rimbun Prima Sdn Bhd (RPSB) and China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) are currently actively carrying out dredging and dike construction works to ensure faster and more effective water flow,” Shin explained.

The official also stressed the importance of improving navigational safety in the area, especially in the Tanjong Lobang and Kuala Baram Lighthouse zones.

