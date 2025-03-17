Rohde Nielsen implementing sustainable solutions at Port Esbjerg

Back to overview
March 17, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

As Port Esbjerg expands, the company stays committed to developing and scaling operations while fostering innovation and collaboration with industry partners.

Photo courtesy of Port Esbjerg

Rohde Nielsen is an example of a partner at the port, integrating new technologies to ensure greener operations, reduce environmental impact, and enhance efficiency across their operations and projects.

Both in terms of playing a key role in the dredging of Grådyb fairway, but also through innovation and operations.

Rohde Nielsen’s latest vessels are equipped with diesel-electric propulsion systems powered by dual-fuel engine capable of running on 100% HVO biofuel.

This next-generation setup can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90%, while large battery packs further optimize fuel consumption by up to 30% and enable fully electric port operations.

Efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand. Rohde Nielsen’s DCMS (Dredging Control Management System), utilizes real-time data analytics to fine-tune dredging operations, ensuring minimal energy waste and reducing fuel consumption.

Rohde Nielsen combines advanced technology with natural processes to create sustainable marine solutions. The company also takes active steps to restore affected marine areas, by establishing artificial reefs and initiating seagrass restoration projects.

All in the favor of enhancing biodiversity and strengthen climate resilience in marine environments.

