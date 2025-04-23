Back to overview
Home Dredging Today PHOTO of the dredger Trud R replenishing the Gold Coast

PHOTO of the dredger Trud R replenishing the Gold Coast

Beach Nourishment
April 23, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Gold Coast has engaged Rohde Nielsen to undertake emergency nearshore beach nourishment through offshore dredging and subsequential placement along vulnerable coastal sections following Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

The key objective of the beach recovery nearshore nourishment is to increase the beach volume available to buffer against severe coastal erosion.

By using hopper dredger Trud R and survey vessel Rind R, Rohde Nielsen will provide approximately 30,000 cubic meters of sand that will be taken from the Seaway and placed behind the surf zone at Narrowneck.

This will assist in beach recovery and ensure that navigation through the Seaway is maintained.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles