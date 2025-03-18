Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Boskalis’ mighty TSHD duo in Port Klang, Malaysia

Dredging
March 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ mega hopper dredger Fairway and the smaller one, the Shoreway, are very busy in Malaysia at the moment.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

With an annual throughput of over 14 million containers, Port Klang in Malaysia ranks among the 11 busiest container ports in the world. Smooth access to the port and its many berths is therefore crucial for Malaysian and international trade.

To safeguard this accessibility, our two trailing suction hopper dredgers Fairway and Shoreway are therefore working to keep the port area at the required depth,” said Boskalis.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Boskalis’ mega hopper Fairway dredged sediment from the port area.

Currently, the smaller and therefore more maneuverable Shoreway is at work in Port Klang to dredge the shallower areas that are more difficult to reach.

