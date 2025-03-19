Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME Group: Symbolic moment for La Chatière project in France

Business development
March 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME said that a symbolic moment for the “La Chatière” project in the Port of Le Havre took place today, with the laying of the first stone – in the form of an accropode – marking the start of the works.

photo courtesy of DEME

This port development will provide direct access between Port 2000 and the Seine river network, encouraging a shift towards more sustainable waterway transport.

By enabling the passage of inland vessels, it strengthens the connection between maritime and river transport, linking the open sea with the major consumer basins of Île-de-France and beyond, DEME said.

Together with its partner Terélian, DEME is creating a 100-meter-wide channel, protected by an 1,800-meter-long breakwater, between the outer harbors of the historic port and Port 2000. 

