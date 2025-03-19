Back to overview
Strengthening rock groyne at Mallacoota’s Bastion Point

Dredging
March 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A project to strengthen the rock groyne at Mallacoota’s Bastion Point boat ramp is on the go again, Better Boating Victoria (BBV) said.

photo courtesy of BBV

Crews are installing large armor rocks to strengthen the structure, which provides protection for boaters launching and retrieving at the two-lane facility.

The ramp is an important community asset, used by recreational boaters as well as emergency services and commercial fishers too, said BBV.

Work had begun in November but was paused while more rock was sourced from a local quarry. Also, there is another ton of rock to be added on top of 3.5t already put in place.

To complement the reinforcement, dredging has also been undertaken to increase depth and provide better access at the ramp.

