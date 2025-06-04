Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Julong launches another electric CSD in Europe

EXCLUSIVE: Julong launches another electric CSD in Europe

Dredging
June 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Shandong Julong Intel-Tech Co.,Ltd has launched and commissioned the second unit all-electric cutter suction dredger in Europe, said by Deputy General Manager, Mr. Xiang Peng.

photo courtesy of Julong

The non-self-propelled electric cutter suction dredger has an overall length of 38 meters, and a maximum dredging depth of 18.0 meters.

All the machineries were driven by electric motor via frequency convertor and one operator can controlled the dredger easily, the company said.

In 2020, Julong provided one unit all electric cutter suction dredger for a Bulgarian sand mining contractor.

Because of the extreme low operation cost and excellent performance of first unit all electric cutter suction dredger, this client purchased the second unit for increasing the production to meet the marketing requirements in 2025,” Julong said.

The dredgers are fully electric so they can be connected to the electrical system from the public electric circuit.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles