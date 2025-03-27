ZSL: One of the world’s most famous waterways gets huge transformation

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
March 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Coastal habitats along the Greater Thames Estuary, the life source of England’s capital and far beyond, will be restored as part of the $5 million project, providing vital spaces for wildlife and healthier environments for people, ZSL said.

Anna Cucknell, ZSL’s UK Coastal Habitat Recovery Program Manager said: “Spanning an impressive 250,000 hectares from Felixstowe in the north to Whitstable in the south, the Greater Thames Estuary marks where the River Thames meets the North Sea, and is one of Europe’s most important wetlands. This intricate tapestry of habitats provides a home and nursery grounds to an abundance of native wildlife, from Critically Endangered European eels and ‘superhero’ water filtering oysters, to much beloved species like porpoises, seahorses and lapwings.”  

“Decades of degradation and fragmentation from building works, pollution, overfishing and climate change have unfortunately left the estuary in a poor state. We all rely on healthy, functioning ecosystems for our own wellbeing. From shipping to science, we’re uniting people from across the region to bring this incredible landscape to life once more.”  

The project will focus on restoring six vital habitats found across the estuary – native oyster beds, seagrass meadows, saltmarshes, coastal grazing marsh, saline lagoons, and sand and shingle bird nesting habitat.

The Thames has lost over 95% of native oysters since 1800s and up to 44% of seagrass since 1936 while Essex has lost 92% of its coastal grazing marsh between 1938-1981, removing the very foundations that native wildlife relies upon.  

Through restoring these habitats and rebuilding healthy, resilient ecosystems throughout the estuary, the work is set to help reduce flooding and coastal erosion, improve water quality and capture carbon – simultaneously helping tackle climate change while also lessening its impacts on local communities.  

