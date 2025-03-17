Fairless Hills Basin dredging project available for public comment

Back to overview
Dredging
March 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Waste Management of Morrisville, PA, recently proposed to undertake 10-year maintenance dredging in the Delaware River at the Fairless Hills Basin and berthing areas.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Army Corps estimates the 10-year dredging project to remove around 220,000 cubic yards of sediment from an 18-acre dredge footprint.

According to USACE, the first cycle will entail dredging of 60,000 cubic yards, and subsequent dredging events would be approximately 40,000 cubic yards.

Dredging will be completed using either the hydraulic or mechanical method, depending on equipment availability for each individual dredging cycle.

The deadline for sending comments on the proposed dredging of the Fairless Hills Basin and berthing areas is April 10, 2025.

