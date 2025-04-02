Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Boskalis dredging equipment working in Hull

Boskalis dredging equipment working in Hull

Dredging
April 2, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Boskalis Westminster crews have been deployed to the Port of Hull to dredge the Alexandra Dock.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

In a few years, the blades of exactly one hundred wind turbines in RWE’s 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the North Sea will be rotating continuously.

But in order to install the foundations, turbines and blades, dredging work must first be carried out. Not in the future wind farm itself but at the Alexandra Dock in the port of Hull in the United Kingdom, which will be used in the coming years as a storage and marshalling site for the necessary turbine parts.

With relatively small dredging equipment – the crane pontoon Medusa 2 and the barges Wadden 2 and Wadden 3 – Boskalis Westminster have been working in Hull to prepare the berth area for future operations.

The main task: to increase the size and depth of the stone beds for the spud cans of the jack up vessel to land on safely.

The beds were deepened to -15.5 meters and stone imported, placed and levelled to enable the jack-up vessel to stand firmly on its four legs there.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles