Dredger Sospan Dau kicks off Port of Workington dredging campaign

Dredging
July 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Anthony D Bates Partnership is once again assisting with the maintenance dredging of the Port of Workington, UK.

Photo courtesy of Jon Joe

As the port reported yesterday, their annual dredging campaign will begin this week with dredger Sospan Dau undertaking the work.

The campaign is ran by the team at Boskalis Westminster Ltd. and The Bates Partnership, who we are pleased to welcome back for another year,” Port of Workington said in the update.

The maintenance dredging project includes clearing of on the bar, along with the channel and basin leading up to the Port of Workington.

During the works, which will take around 4 weeks to complete, the contractor will remove over 100,000m³ of dredged material.

