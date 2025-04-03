Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Active choices in Port of Gothenburg deepening project reduce carbon footprint

April 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Skandia Gateway fairway deepening project is marking one year since construction began at the Port of Gothenburg.

photo courtesy of the Port of Gothenburg

While progress is continuing according to plan, efforts are also being made to meet the project’s climate ambitions, the Port said.

The one of the largest infrastructure projects in the port’s 400-year history involves an extensive fairway deepening where a 5-kilometer section of the fairway will be deepened from the current 13.5 meters to a maximum of 17.5 meters.

Also, to accommodate the increased depth, the quay at the Port of Gothenburg container terminal needs to be significantly reinforced.

The quay reinforcement is an extensive project, with the ambition of reducing the climate impact by at least 30% compared to the initial climate calculation made during the design phase.

In absolute terms, this means a reduction from approximately 31,000 to around 21,000 tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalents).

To meet this ambition, we must first and foremost be ready to prioritize it highly in every decision we make, from material choices to transportation and construction techniques. It also requires us to be creative and look for reduction opportunities beyond what is conventional,” said Jan Andersson, project manager for Skandia Gateway at the Port of Gothenburg.

The project’s climate impact is monitored three times a year throughout the project, which is expected to be completed in early 2028.

So far, CO2e emissions have been reduced by 28%, and this figure is likely to increase to over 30% by the end of the project.

