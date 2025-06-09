BREAKING NEWS: Dredge Yard’s ECO300 CSD hits the water in Sri Lanka

Back to overview
Dredging
June 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard’s new cutter suction dredger ECO300 was launched in Sri Lanka recently.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

According to the company, this project highlighted the strength of international cooperation and the reliability of their modular dredging solutions.

The CSD300, known for its compact design and powerful dredging capabilities, is suitable for various maintenance dredging and mining operations,” Dredge Yard said.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

Dredge Yard specializes in the design, engineering and supply of small to medium-sized dredgers and components.

With offices in the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and partners worldwide, we are strategically positioned to serve customers globally and support partners in building dredgers on location,” the company said.

