Filia Dredging acquires TSHD Moustakbal

May 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Filia Dredging acquired the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Moustakbal recently.

photo courtesy of Filia

After a thorough refurbishment, the trailing suction hopper dredger will start working again as TSHD Biesbosch.

This name refers both to our own roots and to the roots of the Dutch dredging industry,” Filia said.

Filia Dredging is a young family owned dredging company based in Werkendam, the Netherlands.

