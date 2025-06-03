Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Sea trials underway for new Russian dredger

Dredging
June 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair division (Lotos) of Russia’s state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation is conducting sea trials of a new inland sand dredger.

photo courtesy of Lotos

The dredger has a length of 50 meters, a beam of 11.88 meters, a maximum draught of 1.3 meters, and a maximum dredging depth of 10 meters.

Also, the design and the dredging equipment ensure suitability for working with silt, clay, gravel and sand of various grades and suspensions, the company said.

The Project 93.159 series of dredgers was designed by Royal IHC and this vessel belongs to the series of self-propelled, bucket wheel dredgers.

The new dredger will be owned by State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) and will be used by Rosmorrechflot to dredge the Ob and Dvina Rivers as well as some of their tributaries.

