Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Royal IHC expanding its presence in the US dredging market

Royal IHC expanding its presence in the US dredging market

Dredging
April 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal IHC is expanding its presence in the US dredging market by embarking on a new project and partnership with Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Photo courtesy of Dutra

The company will support The Dutra Group with the design, engineering and supply of key components, including all mission equipment and automation, for their latest trailing suction hopper dredger – based on IHC modular Beagle series and tailored for US dredging operations.

Working closely with Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Royal IHC is delivering a future-proof dredging vessel with enhanced loading and unloading capabilities – ready for complex dredging projects, from capital deepening projects to restoration, storm recovery and beach nourishment.

This advanced Beagle design will significantly enhance our ability to execute complex dredging projects throughout the United States,” commented Harry Stuart, CEO of The Dutra Group.

With innovative features such as semi-autonomous dredging control and online condition monitoring, this new Beagle 10.2 Mk2 USA is a smart, efficient and reliable solution – and marks IHC’s fourth successful partnership with the Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

Delivery of the new dredge, which will be named in honor of Bill Dutra’s mother, Adele Coelho, is scheduled for 2028.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles