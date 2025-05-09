Back to overview
Norfolk Dredging wins Carolina Beach and Kure Beach CSRM contract

Dredging
May 9, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District has awarded a $23.5 million contract to Norfolk Dredging for dredging and beach nourishment works in North Carolina.

Photo courtesy of Norfolk Dredging

Overall, the Carolina Beach and Kure Beach work will include dredging, transporting, placing, planting and shaping beach fill and performing all pre and post construction beach surveys.

In total, the contractor will use a cutter suction dredge to pump approximately 1,500,000 cubic yards of beach-quality sand onto the Carolina and Kure Beach.

The Carolina Beach and Kure Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management project has an estimated completion date of April 30, 2026.

