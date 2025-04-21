Back to overview
PC Marine busy dredging the Yanbu Port

Dredging
April 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

PC Marine Services has been busy lately dredging the basin and navigation channel in Yanbu Commercial Port, Saudi Arabia.

Photo courtesy of PC Marine

The project includes dredging works in the amount of approx. 2,000,000m³ in order to reach a level of – 16m in the port.

PC Marine will also dredge and expand the turning basin and areas between the basin and the approach channel to reach 16 meters instead of the current levels.

Another part of the project is to supply and install four navigational markers, repairing and changing the damaged ones, and re-installing them on the borders of the new deepened waterway.

PC Marine is planning to complete the Yanbu dredging project by the end of 2025.

