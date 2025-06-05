Back to overview
Wyre Marine wraps up Eyemouth dredging work

Wyre Marine wraps up Eyemouth dredging work

Dredging
June 5, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The latest round of dredging work is officially wrapped up at Eyemouth Harbor, Scotland.

Photo courtesy of Eyemouth Harbour Trust

Over the last couple of weeks, the contractor Wyre Marine worked tirelessly to remove accumulated sediment from the bottom of the harbor.

The Grab Hopper ‘Wyre Estuary’ has carried out dredging of the Canyon Entrance and Basin, followed by other areas of the harbor.

During the works, the west pier was temporarily fenced off from the halfway point to mitigate any person getting too close to the vessel during dredging operations.

