BREAKING NEWS: Italdraghe builds 6 CSDs for Indian market

Dredging
May 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Italdraghe has signed a contract for the supply of six SGT 450 (18”) cutter suction dredgers (CSD) for the Indian market – in collaboration with a prestigious Indian shipyard.

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

According to the Italian company, this agreement marks a new milestone in the Indian market, where they have been present for over 15 years.

The project is part of a government-led initiative aimed at enhancing inland and coastal waterway infrastructure – a strategic effort where Italdraghe is contributing with its technology and over 70 years expertise.

This collaboration also includes close on-site cooperation between the Italian company and the Indian shipyard, with active knowledge exchange and a shared vision.

photo courtesy of Italdraghe

To guarantee top quality standards, regular reciprocal visits between Italy and India will take place throughout the production process,” Italdraghe concluded.

Italdraghe, based on Italy’s Adriatic coast, has been designing and building dredging equipment since 1952 and has supplied hundreds of cutter suction dredgers and dredging pumps all across the world.

