Ecocoast launches Ecobarrier Silt Curtain Green

April 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Ecocoast has just launched the Ecobarrier Silt Curtain Green – an EPS free, fully recyclable solution for dredging and marine construction projects.

photo courtesy of Ecocoast

The Ecobarrier Silt Curtain Green is designed for clients aiming to minimize their environmental footprint without compromising on performance, Ecocoast said.

Engineered for use in both sheltered and open water environments, it leads the way by eliminating Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) foam from its flotation system. This advancement reduces the use of raw materials by up to 80% and ensures full recyclability at the end of the product’s lifecycle, significantly lowering carbon footprint and reducing landfill waste.

Analysis shows that the Ecobarrier Silt Curtain Green delivers a significant reduction in carbon emissions from its float component.

For a 25-meter-long panel, the Green model’s estimated carbon footprint is just 5.73kg CO₂e – over 95% lower than the Standard (140.94kg CO₂e) and Premium (173.58kg CO₂e) models, the company said.

Key features:

  • EPS-free construction: Eliminates EPS foam from the flotation system, reducing microplastic risks and landfill impact. This new design increases product lifespan, improves recyclability and reduces waste,
  • Silt containment: Engineered for 100% containment, this curtain features a gapless panel connection system that ensures no silt passes through gaps between the curtain panels, delivering reliable and consistent performance every time,
  • Rapid deployment: Thanks to features like Quick-Connect Panels and Rapid Assembly Float Pockets, assembly time is cut down by up to 70%. Easy disassembly at the end of the project promotes reusability and extends product lifespan.

