Mavi Deniz builds silt curtains for dredging projects in Romania and Cyprus

May 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Mavi Deniz has manufactured 1.500m of silt curtains to protect marine environment during a dredging project in Romania and a new port development program in Cyprus.

Photo courtesy of Mavi Deniz

According to the Turkish company, their silt curtains are designed to contain and control sediment dispersion during dredging, land reclamation and coastal construction projects.

Silt curtain and turbidity curtain design criteria:

TYPE I – should be used in protected areas with no current, and the area is sheltered from wind and waves,
TYPE II – should be used in areas with slow to moderate running current ( up to 2 knots or 3.5 feet per second ) or wind and wave action affecting the curtain,
TYPE III – should be used in areas where considerable current ( up to 3 knots or 5 feet per second ) may be present, where tidal action may be present, or where the curtain is potentially subject to wind and wave action.

photo courtesy of Mavi Deniz

These curtains stop and prevent sediment particulates from spreading and protecting beaches, coral reefs, seagrass beds and marine habitats. Also, they help in meeting environmental standards in projects and avoid fines in different country.

photo courtesy of Mavi Deniz

This technology was used in coastal development, ports, and infrastructure projects in many countries so far, concluded Mavi Deniz.

