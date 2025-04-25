Back to overview
EXCLUSIVE: Aktau Port dredging set for June

Dredging
April 25, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Kazakhstan’s Aktau Port will begin dredging works in June 2025 to address the ongoing decline in Caspian Sea levels, Report Information Agency said.

photo courtesy of Актауский международный морской торговый порт

This information was revealed earlier this week by Abay Turikpenbayev, Chairman of the Board of Aktau International Sea Trade Port, during the Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trade and Transport Forum in Baku.

The official said that they plan to achieve a depth of 7.7 meters at the Port.

This is the first stage, ensuring stable operation for the next 3-4 years. Should the Caspian level continue to decrease, we will initiate the second and third stages of dredging,” Turikpenbayev said.

Additionally, he revealed that all the documentation for the dredging program was prepared last year.

