Spotlight on crumbling Overstrand sea defenses

Coastal Erosion
April 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Initial investigations have revealed the need for urgent works to refurbish parts of the sea wall at the village of Overstrand, the North Norfolk District Council said.

photo courtesy of north-norfolk.gov.uk

The sea wall in Overstrand helps to protect the toe of the cliffs from erosion; however, as beach levels have dropped, it has revealed that it has become significantly undermined in several places, and the sea has penetrated through the corroded sheets, threatening the stability of the structure above,” the Council said.

“The recommended works propose replacing the corroded sheet piling and reinforcing the structure with concrete at the targeted sections that are most vulnerable. This is intended to extend the effective life of the sea defense structure.”

The officials added that they will discuss the proposed approaches in the following weeks and recommend the funding options.

Also, the Council has been involving the people in Overstrand, alongside other communities on the North Norfolk District’s cliff coastline, in conversations about future transitional arrangements to help plan for the longer-term impacts of coastal erosion.

The dynamic nature of the North Norfolk coast, combined with the impacts of climate change on sea level rise, storminess, and rainfall, mean that the coast is becoming increasingly vulnerable, the Council concluded.

