Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Round 30 of the RBFS grants open for application

Round 30 of the RBFS grants open for application

Authorities & Government
June 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Skippers will have access to improved boating facilities throughout Western Australia with funding now available from the Recreational Boating Facilities Scheme (RBFS).

Photo courtesy of Transport WA

Applications are open for round 30 of the RBFS, with up to $2.4 million available for public boating facility improvements and new projects.

Implemented in 1998 to improve public recreational boating facilities, the scheme has seen approximately $54 million awarded to 478 projects.

Eligible authorities, including local governments, government agencies and statutory authorities with responsibility for managing public facilities used for boating have until 5 September to apply for funding.

Funds are available for the planning, construction or upgrade of boat launching ramps, jetties, moorings, breakwaters and new channels directly related to a public recreational boating facility.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles