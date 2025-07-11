Back to overview
Coastal protection work nears end at Koombana Bay and Leschenault Inlet

Coastal Protection
July 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Bunbury, along with the Department of Transport, are completing much-needed upgrades to coastal protection at Koombana Bay and Leschenault Inlet.

photo courtesy of City of Bunbury

Works on the Leschenault Inlet rock walls at Koombana North are nearing completion and the contractor will now move to the area adjacent to Koolambidi Woola.

These repairs are important to protect our public reserves and nearby properties from erosion,” the City said.

“The project is being done in stages over autumn and winter to keep disruptions to a minimum, with the aim to have everything wrapped up by November 2025.”

This project is jointly funded by the Commonwealth Government, Transforming Bunbury’s Waterfront, and the City of Bunbury, and acknowledges the support of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

