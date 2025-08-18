Albanese Government: $15.1M boost for Moreton Bay coastal projects

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
August 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Albanese Government, through the Disaster Ready Fund (DRF), is investing more than $7.5 million in four projects along the Moreton Bay coast to protect communities from the increasing impact of coastal inundation as experienced through events like Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

photo courtesy of Josh Wilson MP fb

The projects are being undertaken as part of a $15.1 million package in partnership with state and local governments to mitigate coastal erosion and flooding for Moreton Bay coastal communities.

Works on the $1.5 million Flinders Parade Cliffs Protection project are now underway. The project is set to tackle the persistent threat of coastal erosion along the Scarborough shoreline, enhancing community safety and long-term resilience.

The planning required to renew the Crockatt Park seawall ($9 million) and replace the Deception Bay Captain Cook Parade seawall ($4.3 million) has started, and a fourth project is developing a business case to identify the options for protecting the Dohles Rocks community from multiple sources of flooding ($300,000).

Southeast Queensland has suffered more than its fair share of natural disasters – particularly cyclone, storm, and rainfall events – and that’s why we have invested significantly into recovery, making sure we build back more resilient infrastructure, including through the DRF. But we recognise but there’s more work to do,” said Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Josh Wilson.

“These projects along the Moreton Bay coast will protect vital public infrastructure and improve community safety while also contributing to what is our nationwide endeavor to reduce risks and improve resilience.”

The Albanese Government said that they have committed $1 billion across the country through the DRF to assist communities from the increasing impacts of climate change.

