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Home Dredging Today Mike Hooks wins $17.8M Corpus Christi dredging contract

Mike Hooks wins $17.8M Corpus Christi dredging contract

Dredging
June 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Mike Hooks, LLC from Westlake, Louisiana, has won a $17.8 million firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

photo courtesy of mikehooks.com

The total cumulative face value of the contract is $26,454,250. Bids for this project were solicited online, with four received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 16, 2027.

According to DoD, “fiscal 2026 civil construction funds in the amount of $17,868,250 were obligated at the time of the award.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

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