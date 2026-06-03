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Major dredging works begin on River Hull

Dredging
June 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The next phase in transforming the North End Shipyard is now underway, as a major dredging operation begins from Thursday on the River Hull.

photo courtesy of Hull Maritime

This critical work is essential to create a clear and safe navigational route to allow the move and dry‑docking of the historic Arctic Corsair at her future permanent berth, Hull City Council said.

To prepare the riverbed, approximately 3,500 m³ of silt and waste material are being removed from the River Hull between Dryppol and North Bridge.

The dredging program, executed in strategic phases over 12 weeks this summer, involves a complex engineering solution to handle the material responsibly.

Sediment lifted from the river will be pumped directly into the North Dock, which will act as a temporary treatment facility. Here, solid waste will be separated from the water, with the waste transported off-site for specialist disposal and the cleaned water safely discharged back into the river,” Hull City Council said.

Following the dredging, the existing dock gate will be removed and replaced with a modern structure to permanently seal the dock and protect the vessel. This work will continue through to July, ensuring the berth is ready for the trawler’s arrival.

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