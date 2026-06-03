Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Manson’s TSHD Frederick Paup completes Pensacola job (VIDEO)

Manson’s TSHD Frederick Paup completes Pensacola job (VIDEO)

Dredging
June 3, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Manson’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Frederick Paup completed its first load on the Gulf Renourishment Pensacola Beach project in Pensacola, Florida, recently.

photo courtesy of Manson

The project included dredging and placing sand along the Gulf shoreline and parts of Pensacola Beach and Santa Rosa Island in Escambia County.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.


View on Vimeo.

Pensacola Beach attracts over two million visitors each year. These tourists help sustain the local economy, supporting approximately 8,000 jobs and local businesses.

Also, Pensacola Beach is renowned as the home of the world-famous Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy flight demonstration team.

Related News