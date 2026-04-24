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The Entrance dredging completes

Beach Nourishment
April 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Central Coast Council said that dredging has been successfully completed at The Entrance Channel, with the full 30,000 m³ target removed in accordance with the approved dredging program established at the start of the project.

photo courtesy of Central Coast Council

The project also included preparation of the pilot channel to support pre-emptive flood mitigation, consistent with similar works undertaken by the Council in previous years.

Dredged sand has been reused for sand nourishment at The Entrance North, the Karagi sand spit, and along the accessway from the Karagi Reserve carpark.

According to the Council, it has been placed to mitigate coastal erosion impacts, preserve heavy machinery access for response to potential flood events, support and maintain the seasonal habitat for the critically endangered Little Tern, and to help mitigate breaking waves pushing more sand back into The Entrance Channel.

Once finalized, the full $1.2 million budget allocated by the Council to the project is expected to be expended. The project was delivered following a competitive tender process and in accordance with licensing requirements designed to minimize pollution and other environmental impacts.

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