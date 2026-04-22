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Dredging underway at LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven 2

Dredging
April 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Germany’s LNG import terminal operator DET said that a routine maintenance and repair work is underway at the LNG Terminal Wilhelmshaven 2.

photo courtesy of DET

For this purpose, the FSRU Excelsior will be relocated offshore for a few days in order to carry out the planned work.

At the same time, the port company Niedersachsen Ports will conduct dredging operations in the berthing basin to ensure the required water depth at the jetty.

According to DET, these measures are part of the terminal’s regular maintenance and are intended to ensure the long-term reliability of the entire facility for security of supply.

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