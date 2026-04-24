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President Julius Maada Bio commissions new port at Black Johnson

Dredging
April 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, commissioned the $55 million Julius Maada Industrial Fishing Port at Black Johnson yesterday.

photo courtesy of His Excellency Julius Maada Bio fb

Under this project, a 500m breakwater, a 160m approach causeway, a 3,000-gross-ton ocean-going fishing vessel berth, and a 70m stepped berth will be built, alongside a significant amount of dredging work.

Supporting facilities, including an office building, trading market, water supply, power supply, and sewage treatment, will also be constructed, the officials said.

photo courtesy of His Excellency Julius Maada Bio fb

Upon completion, the port will provide services such as catch unloading, primary processing, warehousing, freezing, and supply for industrial and artisanal fishing vessels under 3,000 tons.

The project is supported by the People’s Republic of China.

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