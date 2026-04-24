Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Damen to build new TSHD for UK Dredging

BREAKING NEWS: Damen to build new TSHD for UK Dredging

Dredging
April 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Damen Shipyards Group and Associated British Ports (ABP) have signed a contract for the construction of a new trailing suction grab hopper dredger (TSHD).

photo courtesy of Damen

One year ago, Damen successfully delivered the UKD Seadragon, a Shoalbuster 2711 WID (water injection dredger), to ABP. This new order further strengthens the positive partnership between the companies and reflects their ongoing commitment to supporting efficient and sustainable dredging operations,” Damen said.

The vessel, based on the Damen TSHD 1000 design, has been customized to meet the specific operational needs of UKD.

photo courtesy of Damen

The new TSHD will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system incorporating an energy storage system, as well as a Damen aftertreatment ULEV-compliant exhaust system featuring SCR and DPF filters, aligning with the latest environmental standards in the maritime industry.

Also, the 60-metre vessel will be equipped with an electrically driven grab crane.

Construction will take place at the Ha Long Shipyard, and the dredger is expected to be ready for maintenance duties in ports across the United Kingdom in 2028.

Related News