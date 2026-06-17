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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredging work at Coast Guard Boat Basin in Philadelphia

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredging work at Coast Guard Boat Basin in Philadelphia

Dredging
June 17, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District recently completed a fast-tracked dredging project at the U.S. Coast Guard Boat Basin in Philadelphia, removing approximately 73,000 cubic yards of sediment to restore safe navigation depths.

photo courtesy of USACE

Completed ahead of the America 250 events, the project helps ensure reliable access for U.S. Coast Guard, police, and fire department vessels supporting maritime security operations in the Delaware Bay region.

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