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Home Dredging Today Ryba Marine nabs $20M Toledo dredging deal

Ryba Marine nabs $20M Toledo dredging deal

Business development
August 4, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Morrish-Wallace Construction (Ryba Marine) from Cheboygan, Michigan, has won a $20 million firm-fixed-price contract for the Toledo Harbor/River dredging project.

photo courtesy of rybamarine.com

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of August 2, 2028.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is the contracting activity.

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