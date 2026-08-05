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CBCL wraps up coastal protection works in Turks and Caicos Islands

Breakwater Repair
August 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

CBCL Limited has completed coastal protection solutions for Grand Turk and Salt Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).

photo courtesy of CBCL

The project was conducted in cooperation with the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Department of Environment and Coastal Resources (DECR), with support from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The works combined coastal modelling, environmental assessment, and engineering design to strengthen critical coastal infrastructure that supports local communities, public safety, and economic activity.

This program also prioritized the protection of coral reefs and other sensitive marine habitats, helping build long-term coastal resilience while preserving the islands’ natural environment, CBCL concluded.

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