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Home Dredging Today Sand replenishment projects in Monmouth County set for late fall

Sand replenishment projects in Monmouth County set for late fall

Business development
August 5, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin a targeted sand replenishment project in Monmouth County, that may include sections of the towns of Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright, and Long Branch this winter.

photo courtesy of IUOE Local 825

The project solicitation was made public on July 22, and contractor bids are due by August 25.

Congressman Pallone secured $37 million in federal funding for the project, which will be matched with a combination of state and local funds.

The base contract includes the area in Monmouth Beach from the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, north to the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club, as well as the area in Sea Bright from the Ship Ahoy beach club north. These were the areas that have experienced the worst sand erosion.

Also, the solicitation includes an option in Sea Bright from Ship Ahoy south to the Sea Bright Public Beach, as well as the area in Long Branch north of Pier Village. The precise areas that will receive replenishment will be determined once the bids are submitted.

The project is expected to begin in late fall, finishing by March 2027.

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