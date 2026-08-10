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Home Dredging Today KSR Marine: Royal IHC Beaver KSR-IX ready for her next assignment

KSR Marine: Royal IHC Beaver KSR-IX ready for her next assignment

Capital Dredging
August 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Following an extensive dry-docking, repair, and maintenance program, the KSR-IX, KSR Marine Services’ Royal IHC Beaver 5014 cutter suction dredger (CSD), has been successfully undocked.

photo courtesy of KSR Marine

During her time in dry dock, KSR-IX underwent a comprehensive scope of works, including:

  • steel renewal in line with the UTG report,
  • complete pipeline renewal,
  • gearbox overhauling and precision alignment,
  • main and auxiliary engine overhaul,
  • overhauling of critical valves,

  • full repainting and preservation works.
photo courtesy of KSR Marine

With only a few minor works remaining, KSR-IX will soon be back in action and ready for her next assignment.

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