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Home Dredging Today Ocean City beach nourishment VIDEO: Sand pumping operations move forward

Ocean City beach nourishment VIDEO: Sand pumping operations move forward

Business development
August 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Ocean City, NJ, said that the sand pumping operations are underway between 9th Street and 10th Street.

photo courtesy of City of Ocean City

The beach entrances north of Plymouth Place (including 7th Street) are open with access to newly rebuilt beaches, including guarded swimming areas and a guarded surfing beach. The beach entrance at 11th Street is open with access to a guarded swimming area.

According to the City’s latest update, beaches in the work area at Eighth Street, Ninth Street and 10th Street are closed. A portion of Eighth Street Beach may reopen later on Monday.

In the first stage of the project, work is proceeding southward toward 12th Street. When that is complete, work will move northward toward Great Egg Harbor Inlet. Approximately 1,000 feet of beach (two blocks) surrounding the immediate work area will be closed to public access at any time. Sand-pumping operations will continue 24 hours a day for the duration of the project, the City said.

 The Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $19.5 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company to rebuild Ocean City’s north-end beaches with 1.6 million cubic yards of sand. The project area will extend from Seaspray Beach to 12th Street.

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