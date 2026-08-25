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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis, McLaughlin & Harvey complete Dover land reclamation

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis, McLaughlin & Harvey complete Dover land reclamation

Business development
August 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

A joint venture partnership between Boskalis Westminster and McLaughlin & Harvey has completed a major land reclamation project at the Port of Dover.

photo courtesy of McLaughlin & Harvey

The £53m Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) Stage 3B project started in 2024 and involved the reclamation of land within the Wick Channel, Tidal Basin marinas and Granville Dock. McLaughlin & Harvey was awarded principal contractor on the project.

The transformative scheme created 10 hectares of new port land and required the placement of nearly 900,000 cubic metres of infill material to raise the dock bed to approximately 0.5m below the level of the existing quay walls.

Work undertaken under the scope of the project included the removal of pontoons, gangways and associated equipment from within Tidal Basin and Granville Dock, together with the demolition of some of the existing quay wall structures, including the North Pier and the Ferry Jetty.

Also, new utility and road infrastructure was installed throughout the project area. This included substantial drainage works and a complex stormwater pumping station.

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