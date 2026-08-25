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Home Dredging Today RSGT, CMA CGM, Mawani invest big in Jeddah Islamic Port’s Terminal 4

RSGT, CMA CGM, Mawani invest big in Jeddah Islamic Port’s Terminal 4

Business development
August 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) and CMA CGM Group have signed definitive agreements to jointly develop and operate Terminal 4 at Jeddah Islamic Port, in collaboration with Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

photo courtesy of CMA CGM

The project will bring approximately $434 million in investment into Jeddah Islamic Port and create a new container terminal as part of RSGT’s existing concession, adding approximately up to 2.6 million TEUs of annual handling capacity.

Also, the development will include new deep-water berths designed to accommodate the world’s largest container vessels supported by advanced terminal technologies and 10 new ship-to-shore cranes, enhancing productivity, efficiency and service reliability for customers across the Kingdom and the wider region.

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Group, said: “As global trade landscape continues to evolve and infrastructures need to expand and modernize, terminals are becoming increasingly strategic assets – essential to securing our operations, strengthening major trade corridors and providing our customers with greater reliability.”

Terminal 4 will be developed adjacent to the existing RSGT terminal complex at Jeddah Islamic Port and will operate as a dedicated container terminal under the RSGT-CMA CGM Partnership.

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