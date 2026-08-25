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Jones Bros wraps up Kinmel Bay coastal defense project

Business development
August 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Appointed by Conwy County Borough Council, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has delivered several shoreside improvements as the Principal Contractor to reduce flooding risks for more than 2,000 residential and commercial properties in North Wales.

photo courtesy of Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK fb, from Paul Argent's video

The project included:

– Procuring nearly 66,500 tons of rock armor – 96% of which was locally sourced – to reinforce the revetment between Towyn and Kinmel Bay,

– Raising 2km of existing seawall by 560-750mm and replacing 2 floodgates to protect against stormy weather and coastal flooding,

– Constructing 8 new stepped or ramped access points to the beach and new street furniture,

– Upgrading St Asaph Avenue car park and 2 other mini parklets.

Jones Bros project manager Sam Roberts, who led a team of up to 60 on the development, said: “It’s been fantastic to work alongside Conwy County Borough Council to deliver such an important scheme, one that will no doubt help preserve the existing infrastructure from flooding and storm damage.”

“As a North Wales-headquartered civil engineering firm, it’s brilliant to procure the rock armor required from five quarries in the region and use local suppliers where possible.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 550 people.

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